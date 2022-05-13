Skyrocketing gas prices hit another all-time high on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue their upward surge and hit another all-time high on Friday, as prices at the pump topped $4 a gallon at some stations in Topeka.

Unleaded fuel was going for $3.84 to $4.09 a gallon Friday morning in Topeka, according to GasBuddy.com. The high end of that price range is up 10 cents from Thursday.

Similar increases are being seen across the nation.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Friday reached a record high of $4.43 per gallon. That’s up 2 cents from the $4.41 recorded Thursday. It’s also 16 cents higher than the $4.27 of a week ago, 35 cents higher than the $4.08 of a month ago and $1.41 higher than the $3.02 of a year ago.

Diesel prices, meanwhile, also continue their meteoric rise. On Friday, a gallon of diesel fuel was averaging $5.56 per gallon across the nation, up a penny over the $5.55 on Thursday, up five cents over the $5.51 of a week ago and up 55 cents over the $5.09 of a month ago. It’s also $2.41 per gallon higher than the average price of $3.15 of a year ago, according to AAA.

Prices were slightly lower in Kansas but are continue to trend steadily upward.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Friday in the Sunflower State was $3.98 per gallon, virtually the same as Thursday. That price is up seven cents from the $3.91 of a week ago, up 32 cents over the $3.66 of a month ago and $1.14 over the $2.8i4 of a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.