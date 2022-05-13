Shawnee Heights parents surprise seniors on final day

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of seniors across northeast Kansas will walk the stage over the next couple weeks, collecting their high school and college diplomas.

Parents at one area high school marked the milestone with a trip to the parking lot.

The Shawnee Heights parents came with posters, paint pens, balloons and other items to decorate their seniors’ vehicles. The parents formed a Facebook group this year, finding various ways to celebrate their students and let them know they’re loved.

Amy Simpson said even though it seems the big day arrived suddenly, she’s not necessarily sad.

“I have been saying all year I’m more excited and happy for what he has to come than I am sad for what he’s moving away from,” she said. “He has a lot of great things ahead of him and I’m super excited to see what happens with that.”

Shawnee Heights also had a special sign outside the high school, congratulating the class of 2022.

The Thunderbirds have 240 students graduating in Sunday’s ceremony at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

