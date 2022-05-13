Advertisement

Shawnee Co. man sentenced to 12+ years for meth distribution

Roger Dehart
Roger Dehart(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the distribution of meth.

On Friday, May 13, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a Topeka judge sentenced Roger Dehart after he was convicted in State of Kansas v. Roger Dehart.

Kagay said Dehart was arrested during a drug investigation by the Topeka Police Department when he was charged and later indicted with three counts:

  1. Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine over 100 grams - Level 1 drug felony
  2. Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia - Level 5 drug felony
  3. Possession of a hallucinogenic drug - Class A misdemeanor

On Nov. 9, 2021, Kagay said a court trial was held before Judge Ossmann. After a presentation of the evidence and arguments were heard from both parties, he said the Court found Dehart guilty of all three counts.

On Friday, the AG said Ossmann sentenced Dehart to serve 154 months - 12.8 years - in prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Dehart was also convicted in 1999 and 2001 for drug distribution and again in 2000 for driving while suspended.

