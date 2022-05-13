Advertisement

Shawnee Co. jury finds man guilty of murder of teen in 2019 home invasion

FILE - The Topeka Police Dept. is searching for Larry D. Huggins in connection with a central...
FILE - The Topeka Police Dept. is searching for Larry D. Huggins in connection with a central Topeka shooting on July 13, 2019. (Source: Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry Huggins III has been found guilty of the 2019 murder of Owen Hughes after he and an accomplice attempted to break into Hughes’s home which left both Hughes and the accomplice dead.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, May 13, a jury convicted Larry Dayvonte Huggins III for his part in the 2019 murder of Owen Merek Hughes.

At the time of the crime, Huggins was 19 and Hughes was 15.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Kagay said officers with the Topeka Police Department were called to 2415 SE Maryland Ave. with reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying just inside the front door of the home. They also said they found Reginald Leroy McKinney Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said the investigation found that Huggins and McKinney attempted to force their way into the home where Hughes lived. Huggins and McKinney both fired guns, however, Hughes was also armed and returned fire before he was killed.

At the end of a 5-day trial on Friday, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. jury found Huggins guilty as charged for:

  • Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony
  • Attempted Aggravated Robbery
  • Aggravated Burglary
  • Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

The DA noted that while two people were killed during the incident, the homicide charge and conviction were for the death of Hughes. He clarified that evidence showed McKinney was working with Huggins and it was the lawful intervention of self-defense by Owens that resulted in McKinney’s death.

Kagay said Huggins will now be scheduled for a sentencing hearing and will remain in custody. He faces a presumptive life sentence for the homicide conviction.

Huggins had been arrested for previous break-ins in 2018.

Murder of Owen Hughes
Suspect charged for shooting death of 15-year-old

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has formally charged Larry D Huggins III, 19, with murder.

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in 2019 homicide

Charges have been filed against a third suspect in the 2019 homicide of Owen Merek Hughes.

Huggins bound over to face murder trial in home shootout

Three men wearing tightly-tied hoodies to obscure their faces and armed with pistols were committing a robbery in a southeast Topeka home but then gunfire exploded, and two men were fatally wounded, and a third man was wounded, witnesses testified Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.

Latest News

Shawnee Heights parents decorated cars.
Shawnee Heights parents surprise seniors on final day
FILE: Midland Care Celebration Walk in 2021.
Midland Care hosts Celebration Walk memorial events
Shawnee Heights parents decorated cars.
Parents celebrate graduation
Shawnee County Parks and Rec sold the bulbs to raise funds.
Tulip bulbs sold