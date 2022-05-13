Shawnee Co. jury finds man guilty of murder of teen in 2019 home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry Huggins III has been found guilty of the 2019 murder of Owen Hughes after he and an accomplice attempted to break into Hughes’s home which left both Hughes and the accomplice dead.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, May 13, a jury convicted Larry Dayvonte Huggins III for his part in the 2019 murder of Owen Merek Hughes.

At the time of the crime, Huggins was 19 and Hughes was 15.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Kagay said officers with the Topeka Police Department were called to 2415 SE Maryland Ave. with reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying just inside the front door of the home. They also said they found Reginald Leroy McKinney Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said the investigation found that Huggins and McKinney attempted to force their way into the home where Hughes lived. Huggins and McKinney both fired guns, however, Hughes was also armed and returned fire before he was killed.

At the end of a 5-day trial on Friday, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. jury found Huggins guilty as charged for:

Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Attempted Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

The DA noted that while two people were killed during the incident, the homicide charge and conviction were for the death of Hughes. He clarified that evidence showed McKinney was working with Huggins and it was the lawful intervention of self-defense by Owens that resulted in McKinney’s death.

Kagay said Huggins will now be scheduled for a sentencing hearing and will remain in custody. He faces a presumptive life sentence for the homicide conviction.

Huggins had been arrested for previous break-ins in 2018.

