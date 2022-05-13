SCP+R to celebrate new renovations at tennis center with open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. will celebrate the new renovations at its Harold Kossover Tennis Center with an open house.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says an open house for the newly renovated clubhouse at Harold Kossover Tennis Center has been scheduled for May 21. It said Topeka Tennis Association leaders and Shawnee Co. Commissioner Bill Riphahn will deliver remarks around 11 a.m. at the tennis center.

SCP+R said the renovation included a complete reconstruction of the clubhouse interior, restroom improvements, ADA compliant upgrades, new HVAC, plumbing and electrical, new gate and entry fence, concrete entry and plaza areas, WiFi installation and interior signage.

The department noted that the project was funded with a more than $156,400 Land Water and Conservation Fund grant and more than $190,300 from the SCP+R Building Maintenance Fund.

SCP+R said the tennis center features 18 courts and was originally built in 1980 and opened as the Winter Park Tennis Courts in 1980. It said the center was renamed in 1985 in honor of longtime tennis advocate Harold Kossover. The current clubhouse was built in 1987.

Through the years, the department said the Topeka Tennis Association has raised funds and worked with parks and recreation departments to upgrade the center for tournament-quality play.

SCP+R noted that the Kossover Tennis Center is operated by Genesis Health Clubs through a contract with the department. It said group and private lessons are offered as are tennis leagues.

The department said tournaments from state high school championships to professional level tournaments are held at the center.

