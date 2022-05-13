Advertisement

Salina Police search for information in string of catalytic converter thefts

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are searching for those responsible for a string of catalytic converter thefts in the north end of town.

The Salina Police Department says officers have been investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from multiple vehicles between May 5 and 10.

SPD said the thefts happened in the north part of town near closed businesses. It said the catalytic converters were taken from Fords and have cost owners more than $5,000.

Officers noted reports of catalytic converter thefts in the following areas:

  • 500 block Reynolds St.
  • 1000 block Hixon Dr.
  • 700 block N 11th St.
  • 500 block N. Santa Fe Ave.

SPD said the converters were taken from the vehicles with a cutting device. It said security tapes from the area are being reviewed.

Officers suggested businesses who own or use these types of vehicles turn surveillance cameras toward their vehicles, park them inside or in a well-lit area, and call the police to report suspicious activity.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210.

