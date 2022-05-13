Advertisement

RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash

Three people were injured Thur. afternoon in a head-on crash in the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a 16-year-old girl from Riley crossed the center line of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thursday afternoon and collided with an oncoming SUV.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says the accident happened at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. The location is near the intersection of Seth Child Rd.

RCPD said Helen Curry, 16, of Riley was heading east in a 2003 Ford Focus when she crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

The driver of the Equinox, identified as Rebecca Slack, 58, of Manhattan was air lifted to a Topeka hospital for injuries to her lower body.

Slack’s passenger, Mark Danford, 57, of Manhattan, and Curry were taken to Via Christi in Manhattan for their injuries.

The seriousness of their injuries was not provided.

