RCPD cracks down on Pillsbury Crossing regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers have cracked down on regulations at Pillsbury Crossing, which include no alcohol, swimming or parking in the roadway.

The Riley County Police Department says officers have already fielded several calls over the past few days to report large groups drinking alcohol and parking their vehicles in the water at Pillsbury Crossing.

On Wednesday, RCPD noted officers arrested Dustin Michael Boone, 24, of Manhattan, in the 2400 block of Pillsbury Crossing Rd. for a DUI.

RCPD said officers will continue to respond to calls and proactively patrol the area.

RCPD said alcohol regulations for the area were approved in 1990 and have been in place ever since. Alcohol is prohibited from the area.

Officers also said parking or standing in the roadway that crosses the water is prohibited. It said driving off the designated roadway is also illegal. Parking is allowed in only the designated parking areas. There are residents who live in the area and cannot get through when groups park at the crossing. If a resident is caught parking in the water, they will be asked to move or cited.

RCPD noted that swimming at Pillsbury Crossing is also illegal. It said this is for various reasons, including dangerous undercurrents and items coming from downstream.

The Department said Pillsbury Crossing is one of the 8 Wonders of Kansas and is meant to be a family-friendly environment with beautiful views. It has asked residents to help keep it that way.

RCPD also noted officers respond to a large number of accidents in the area yearly. It said everyone should be able to enjoy the unique area but should do so lawfully and safely.

