Advertisement

RCPD cracks down on Pillsbury Crossing regulations

No alcohol, swimming, parking in roadway
RCPD reminds residents of regulations prohibiting alcohol, swimming, or parking in the roadway...
RCPD reminds residents of regulations prohibiting alcohol, swimming, or parking in the roadway at Pillsbury Crossing on May 13, 2022.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers have cracked down on regulations at Pillsbury Crossing, which include no alcohol, swimming or parking in the roadway.

The Riley County Police Department says officers have already fielded several calls over the past few days to report large groups drinking alcohol and parking their vehicles in the water at Pillsbury Crossing.

On Wednesday, RCPD noted officers arrested Dustin Michael Boone, 24, of Manhattan, in the 2400 block of Pillsbury Crossing Rd. for a DUI.

RCPD said officers will continue to respond to calls and proactively patrol the area.

RCPD said alcohol regulations for the area were approved in 1990 and have been in place ever since. Alcohol is prohibited from the area.

Officers also said parking or standing in the roadway that crosses the water is prohibited. It said driving off the designated roadway is also illegal. Parking is allowed in only the designated parking areas. There are residents who live in the area and cannot get through when groups park at the crossing. If a resident is caught parking in the water, they will be asked to move or cited.

RCPD noted that swimming at Pillsbury Crossing is also illegal. It said this is for various reasons, including dangerous undercurrents and items coming from downstream.

The Department said Pillsbury Crossing is one of the 8 Wonders of Kansas and is meant to be a family-friendly environment with beautiful views. It has asked residents to help keep it that way.

RCPD also noted officers respond to a large number of accidents in the area yearly. It said everyone should be able to enjoy the unique area but should do so lawfully and safely.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

Latest News

FILE
After three years, Flint Hills Discovery Center to open Prairie Playscape
Jarrod Woodrow Mosiman
Topeka man arrested after meth, hallucenogenics allegedly found in car
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning at S.W. 32nd and...
One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in south Topeka
Evergy crews were working to restore power after an outage affected more than 500 customers...
Power restored after outage early Friday in College Hill area of central Topeka
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday...
Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka