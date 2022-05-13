Advertisement

Premier One recognized by GTP

Premier One recognized for recent expansion and remodel of headquarters location.
Premier One recognized for recent expansion and remodel of headquarters location.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Premier One was recognized Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting from the Greater Topeka Partnership. The IT company has been in business since 1991 and is being celebrated for their recent expansion and completion of their remodeled location at 1130 SW Winding Road.

Premier One moved to their current location in 2016 and began remodeling right at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. Dave McDermott is President and founder of Premier One and says he is proud to see his team’s hard work pay off.

“It is 30 years of painstaking work and everything that goes along with that,” said McDermott. “If I had to do it all over again I absolutely would do it. In the end, I have ended up with a team of just outstanding members and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Premier One has clients from across the United States with an additional office in Ohio employing a total of 40 people. They provide technology services and consulting to their clients. McDermott hopes to see his company continue to grow while staying headquartered in Topeka.

