Power restored after outage early Friday in College Hill area of central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews were working to restore power after an outage affected more than 500 customers early Friday in the College Hill area of central Topeka.

The outage was reported at 5:26 a.m. Friday in an area bounded roughly by S.W. Huntoon on the north, S.W. MacVicar on the west, S.W. 17th on the south and S.W. Washburn Avenue on the east. The area was immediately north of the Washburn University campus.

According to Evergy, 517 customers were affected by the outage as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The Evergy outage map indicated power had been restored in that area of central Topeka as of 8:18 a.m. Friday.

While traffic was out, signals were out at S.W. 17th and Washburn as well as at S.W. 17th and MacVicar as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Evergy crews were in the area working to restore electricity.

There was no immediate word on when power was expected to be restored.

The outage occurred during a thunderstorm that produced lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall in the Topeka area.

