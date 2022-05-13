Pedestrian struck by vehicle at 10th & Topeka succumbs to injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the man critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle near Downtown Topeka has died of his injuries.

Topeka Police say they were notified on May 3, 2022 that Richard Perez, of Topeka, had passed away.

Perez was struck by a vehicle near 10th and SW Topeka Blvd. around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Lt. Manuel Munoz told 13 NEWS that the driver of the vehicle who struck Perez remained on the scene after the accident and was not arrested. Munoz said the case is still under review and will be turned over to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office following its completion.

Officials have not said what led to the incident or exactly where it occurred.

