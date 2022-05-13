Advertisement

One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in south Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning at S.W. 32nd and...
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning at S.W. 32nd and Van Buren in south Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning in south Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:59 a.m. at S.W. 32nd and Van Buren.

Police at the scene said a white, Nissan Kicks car and a black Pontiac Vibe car collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Nissan came to a stop facing east on S.W. 32nd Street, just east of Van Buren.

The Pontiac came to rest facing north on Van Buren just north of S.W. 32nd.

At the location of the crash, S.W. 32nd is a through-street for east- and westbound traffic, while S.W. Van Buren is controlled by stop signs for north- and southbound traffic.

A wrecker removed the Nissan while the Pontiac was able to be driven away from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

