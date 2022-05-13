Advertisement

Midland Care hosts Celebration Walk memorial events

FILE: Midland Care Celebration Walk in 2021.
FILE: Midland Care Celebration Walk in 2021.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The early rain Friday didn’t stop Midland Care from holding a walk at night to honor loved ones lost.

The annual “Celebration Walk” starts at 6 p.m. at 200 Southwest Frazier Circle.

Thousands of luminarias will be lit across Midland Care’s campus, and they’ll hold a live monarch butterfly release. They also have sidewalk chalk available for people to write heartfelt messages.

They will also feature live music, food, and activities for kids.

The walk is free to attend.

You can also find more information, or donate, at Midland Care’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.

Latest News

Fatal St. George accident
Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George
License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction
License of Topeka Physical Therapy Asst. suspended following child sex crimes conviction
FILE
Gov. vetoes three bills, signs one in final days of legislative session
Premier One recognized for recent expansion and remodel of headquarters location.
Premier One recognized by GTP
FILE
Lawrence driver behind bars after leading deputies on chase along K-10