Midland Care hosts Celebration Walk memorial events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The early rain Friday didn’t stop Midland Care from holding a walk at night to honor loved ones lost.

The annual “Celebration Walk” starts at 6 p.m. at 200 Southwest Frazier Circle.

Thousands of luminarias will be lit across Midland Care’s campus, and they’ll hold a live monarch butterfly release. They also have sidewalk chalk available for people to write heartfelt messages.

They will also feature live music, food, and activities for kids.

The walk is free to attend.

You can also find more information, or donate, at Midland Care’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.