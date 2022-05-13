Advertisement

Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George

By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a Friday morning crash near Saint George as a 38-year-old Manhattan woman.

KHP says Abby Stous, 38, of Manhattan died in an accident on US-24 and Flush Rd.

Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Stous was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu north on Flush Rd. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 24.

The car was struck on the driver’s side by a 2007 International, driven by Micheal Duncan of Westmoreland.

Stous was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says she was wearing a seatbelt.

Duncan suffered suspected minor injury.

The patrol says Stous’ vehicle came to rest in the median. Portions of US-24 near the accident location were closed for several hours while the KHP reconstruction team investigated.

KHP did not say why Stous may have missed the stop sign.

