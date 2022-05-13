Lawrence driver behind bars after leading deputies on chase along K-10

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Lawrence driver is behind bars after attempting to lead police on a chase all the way to Johnson Co.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, May 13, deputies assisted the Lawrence Police Department in the chase of a wanted suspect.

LPD told 13 NEWS that earlier that day, officers were called to a home in South Lawrence with an unknown emergency. When officers arrived, they spoke with parties involved in a domestic incident, however, the suspect had already left.

LPD said it was alleged that the suspect threatened a victim with an axe and hit another causing visible injury. A description of the subject was broadcast.

Officers said the suspect was then spotted around 12:05 p.m. near 31st and Iowa St. When they tried to pull the suspect over, the vehicle attempted to speed away, initiating the pursuit.

Officers said they lost sight of the suspect around 23rd and Iowa St. and discontinued the chase.

LPD said University of Kansas public safety then found the vehicle near campus and chased it for a short time until they terminated their own pursuit.

Later, the vehicle had been seen traveling eastbound on 23rd St. near Haskell Ave. when deputies saw the vehicle and started the chase which ended successfully.

Deputies said the vehicle left Lawrence on K-10. Because the driver had gone the wrong way into oncoming westbound traffic during rush hour on the busy highway, they said the suspect created a threat to public safety so they tried to disable the vehicle.

Eventually, deputies said the driver exited the highway in Johnson Co. at Edgerton Rd.

“This driver fled from law enforcement and placed hundreds of innocent people’s lives in jeopardy by his reckless and selfish decisions,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said, “and we are very relieved this incident came to an end without tragedy or catastrophic consequences due to his actions.”

After the vehicle apparently got stuck in a field, deputies said the driver ran and was later taken into custody and turned over to the Lawrence Police Department.

Deputies said the Eudora Police Department also helped with the chase.

Lawrence Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

