Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on the way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

Latest News

PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say
Nijaree Canady (left), Keely Rogers (center) and Giles Fredrickson are awarded scholarships by...
Topeka South Rotary awards three $500 scholarships to local students
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month