Friday forecast: Isolated storms today, much cooler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unsettled weather pattern will be the main focus for the next 8 days with several chances for storms. Despite several chances, the confidence on any particular time-frame of storms impacting a specific area is very low so this is a weather pattern to stay updated, check the radar and listen for thunder if you are outside.

After highs in the 90s all work week long, highs will be in the 80s for most areas today through Sunday with isolated to at best scattered storms. The highest chance for storms to have an impact on your outdoor plans is Sunday but it’s relative, it’s still not a high enough chance to cancel your plans. This also doesn’t mean that just because there’s a relatively higher rain chance Sunday that you will get rain Sunday and not today or even tomorrow. You might get rain today and/or tomorrow but not Sunday, these storms are going to be very hit and miss which is why it’s tough to say if you will have rain or not.

Impacts from any storms that do develop today through Sunday will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall with a lower risk of severe weather (hail/wind threat).

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 54 (WIBW)

Today: Hit and miss showers/storms, most spots dry. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Few isolated storms this evening mainly south of I-70, decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph. It is worth noting that our in house model is indicating an areas of scattered showers/storms moving through in the afternoon; however that is the exception with all other models completely dry, we’ll keep an eye on that very low possibility.

While the 8 day shows a storm chance for Saturday night it is very low with a better chance for storms developing on Sunday with uncertainty on how widespread or how heavy the rain will be. It’ll be cooler and in the upper 70s-low 80s for the 2nd half of the weekend.

We’ll continue with hit and miss storms next week mainly at night however Tuesday will be a day to monitor where storms may impact at least the morning hours.

Models disagree on a cold front late in the week with one model bringing the cold front through Friday while the others model has the front moving through on Sunday.

Taking Action:

Do NOT cancel outdoor plans with all these storm chances today through Sunday due to uncertainty on how widespread storms will be or if it will impact your particular area. DO keep an eye on the radar and updated forecast throughout the weekend since confidence may increase compared to what it is right now. If you hear thunder, go inside even if you don’t have any rain.

Hail/wind risk with storms throughout the day and Friday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Saturday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.