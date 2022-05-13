Drugs allegedly found after woman attempted to jump from car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Goff and a woman from Topeka were behind bars after drugs were allegedly found when it was reported she tried to jump from a car.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Brent A. Haverkamp, 32, of Goff, and Amber K. Bloomquist, 30, of Topeka, are behind bars after a traffic stop near SE 38th St. and SE Adams.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center reported a woman had attempted to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd St. and SE California Ave.

A deputy patrolling the southeast part of the county then responded to the area. She said they saw a red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt drive toward oncoming traffic while passing multiple vehicles in an intersection.

The deputy said she immediately stopped the vehicle and during the investigation, found drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Haverkamp, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Bloomquist, was also booked into jail for two warrants - one felony warrant and one misdemeanor. She was also booked for felony interference with law enforcement.

