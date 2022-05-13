Advertisement

Drivers warned lanes of Highway 24 closed in Pottawatomie Co. after crash

FILE
FILE(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound lanes of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co. have been closed due to an accident.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has asked residents to avoid the area of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. as deputies assist the Kansas Highway Patrol with a crash.

Deputies said eastbound lanes of Highway 24 are closed at Lake Elbo due to the crash.

The warning was issued around 10:20 a.m.

