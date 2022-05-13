Despite rain, Midland Care Celebration Walk to continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite rainy weather, Midland Care will continue with its Celebration Walk scheduled for Friday evening.

Despite a rainy morning, Midland Care in Topeka says the Celebration Walk is still scheduled for 6 p.lm. to dusk on Friday evening, May 13, at 200 SW Frazier Circle.

Midland Care said the event is known for its thousands of luminaries lit at dusk across its 22-acre campus and live monarch butterfly release.

In addition, the community care service said activities will include live music, food, a children’s area, a presentation of the Community Connection Award and a reading of the names.

Midland Care noted that its Celebration Walk is held annually to honor loved ones who have passed away. It said all funds raised at the event support its promise to provide hospice services - regardless of ability to pay.

Midland Care said the event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more information about the Celebration Walk, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.