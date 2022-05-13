Advertisement

Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka

Crews responded to a crash early Friday in the 1300 block of S. Kansas Avenue, just south of downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a crash early Friday on the south edge of downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle was located at the scene and was on all four wheels.

Two people were reported to have sustained what were believed to have been minor injuries. Both individuals were to be taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

It was raining in Topeka at the time of the crash. There was no immediate word regarding weather contributing to the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

