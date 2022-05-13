Advertisement

Chiefs release 2022 schedule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half of the AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Marleah Campbell and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs 2022 schedule was released Thursday night.

The Chiefs open the season with a late afternoon game in Arizona, and will close the regular season in a yet-to-be determined division battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team will be featured in five primetime games, including against AFC West foe Los Angles Chargers for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football debut. Those games also include a Monday Night matchup against AFC West rivals Las Vegas Raiders, and three Sunday Night Football appearances.

  • WEEK 1: @ Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. Sept. 11 (CBS)
  • WEEK 2: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 15 (TNF on Amazon Prime)
  • WEEK 3: @ Indianapolis Colts, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 25 (CBS)
  • WEEK 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 (SNF on NBC)
  • WEEK 5: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10 (MNF on ESPN)
  • WEEK 6: vs. Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 16 (CBS)
  • WEEK 7: @ San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. Oct. 23 (FOX)
  • WEEK 8: Bye Week
  • WEEK 9: vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 6 (SNF on NBC)
  • WEEK 10: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12 p.m. Nov. 13 (CBS)
  • WEEK 11: @ Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 20 (CBS)
  • WEEK 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 27 (FOX)
  • WEEK 13: @ Cincinnati Bengals, 3:25 p.m. Dec. 4 (CBS)
  • WEEK 14: @ Denver Broncos, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 11 (SNF on NBC)
  • WEEK 15: @ Houston Texans, 12 p.m. Dec. 18 (CBS)
  • WEEK 16: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 12 p.m. Dec. 24 (FOX)
  • WEEK 17: vs. Denver Broncos 12 p.m. Jan 1 (CBS)
  • WEEK 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday morning. Season ticket holders have first access to the online sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. The general public can then purchase tickets at 11:00 a.m.

