Cement truck driver killed when vehicle crashes, rolls in southwest Kansas

COATS, Kan. (WIBW) - A cement truck driver was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle crashed and rolled in Barber County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday about two miles south of McAdoo Road and Elm Mills Road. The location was about six miles south of the city of Coats.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kenworth cement truck was cresting a hill on southbound McAdoo Road when its right front tire caught loose sand at the edge of the roadway, pulling the vehicle closer to the ditch.

The cement truck over-corrected, entering the east ditch, where it overturned and rolled numerous times before coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest.

The driver, Anthony R. Peek, 58, of Medicine Lodge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Peek wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

