Boil Advisory issued for Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the City of Rossville have been placed under a Boil Water Advisory by the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

The advisory went into effect Friday, May 13th. Officials say a loss of pressure in the system due to a waterline break has put the supply at risk of bacterial contamination.

The KDHE issued the following list of precautions for residents who receive their tap water from the city’s public water supply system:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For questions, contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

It’s unclear when KDHE will lift the advisory.

