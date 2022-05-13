Advertisement

Boil Advisory issued for Rossville

The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.
The Village of Earlville has posted a boil water advisory for its residents.(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the City of Rossville have been placed under a Boil Water Advisory by the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

The advisory went into effect Friday, May 13th. Officials say a loss of pressure in the system due to a waterline break has put the supply at risk of bacterial contamination.

The KDHE issued the following list of precautions for residents who receive their tap water from the city’s public water supply system:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For questions, contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

It’s unclear when KDHE will lift the advisory.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
A 43-year-old Topeka man was transported to a local hospital following a rear-end collision...
Man taken to hospital after rear-end crash on US-75 highway in Topeka

Latest News

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police search for information in string of catalytic converter thefts
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Riley Co.
Lifestar was called to the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. Thur. afternoon for a head-on crash.
RCPD: Teen driver crossed center line in head-on crash
Evergy crews were working to restore power to more than 500 customers who lost electricity...
Power restored after outage early Friday in College Hill area of central Topeka