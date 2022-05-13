After three years, Flint Hills Discovery Center to open Prairie Playscape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After three years and $1.5 million, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will fulfill its Prairie Playscape vision with a grand opening.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says at 10 a.m. on May 27, staff will celebrate the grand opening of Prairie Playscape - a complete renovation of the second-floor children’s area.

FHDC said the new exhibit fulfills the original vision of the Discovery Center to create a more intimate bond between children and the Flint Hills.

The Discovery Center said its Foundation has worked towards the renovation since 2019. With more than 60 individual donors, grants, foundations, and a fundraising goal of $1.5 million, it said Prairie Playscape is the largest project to date for the Foundation.

FHDC noted that absolutely no taxpayer money was used in the project.

The Discovery Center said Prairie Playscape is an interactive, hands-on exhibit for kids. It features three themed areas - exploring the land, working the land, and sharing the land - where kids can learn about the Kansas Flint Hills. With 13 new interactive stations, it said Prairie Playscape will provide endless entertainment and education for children of all ages.

“Prairie Playscape was created to help children celebrate the Flint Hills,” Bruce Snead, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation President, said. “The Foundation will be forever grateful to donors who made this project possible”.

