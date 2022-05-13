Advertisement

After three years, Flint Hills Discovery Center to open Prairie Playscape

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After three years and $1.5 million, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will fulfill its Prairie Playscape vision with a grand opening.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says at 10 a.m. on May 27, staff will celebrate the grand opening of Prairie Playscape - a complete renovation of the second-floor children’s area.

FHDC said the new exhibit fulfills the original vision of the Discovery Center to create a more intimate bond between children and the Flint Hills.

The Discovery Center said its Foundation has worked towards the renovation since 2019. With more than 60 individual donors, grants, foundations, and a fundraising goal of $1.5 million, it said Prairie Playscape is the largest project to date for the Foundation.

FHDC noted that absolutely no taxpayer money was used in the project.

The Discovery Center said Prairie Playscape is an interactive, hands-on exhibit for kids. It features three themed areas - exploring the land, working the land, and sharing the land - where kids can learn about the Kansas Flint Hills. With 13 new interactive stations, it said Prairie Playscape will provide endless entertainment and education for children of all ages.

“Prairie Playscape was created to help children celebrate the Flint Hills,” Bruce Snead, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation President, said. “The Foundation will be forever grateful to donors who made this project possible”.

For more information about the Flint Hills Discovery Center, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
(Left) 13 NEWS crews capture the moment Bruce Teel was escorted out of a home in the 1200 block...
Man surrenders to police after standoff in central Topeka
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Crews respond to a head-on collision on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. on May 12, 2022.
3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

Latest News

Jarrod Woodrow Mosiman
Topeka man arrested after meth, hallucenogenics allegedly found in car
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning at S.W. 32nd and...
One taken to hospital after 2-car crash in south Topeka
Evergy crews were working to restore power after an outage affected more than 500 customers...
Power restored after outage early Friday in College Hill area of central Topeka
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday...
Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka