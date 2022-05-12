Woman, 37, arrested Wednesday night on meth count in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Jackson County sheriff’s officials said.

The woman, identified as Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick, 37, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following a car stop near 6th and Colorado streets in Holton.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, officers topped a 2007 Saturn sport utility vehicle in connection with a traffic infraction.

Ross-Hetrick, who had been driving the Saturn, was then arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of a hallucinogenic drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional details weren’t available Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.