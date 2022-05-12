Advertisement

Woman, 37, arrested Wednesday night on meth count in Holton

Teresa Marie Ross-Hetrick
Teresa Marie Ross-Hetrick(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Jackson County sheriff’s officials said.

The woman, identified as Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick, 37, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following a car stop near 6th and Colorado streets in Holton.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, officers topped a 2007 Saturn sport utility vehicle in connection with a traffic infraction.

Ross-Hetrick, who had been driving the Saturn, was then arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of a hallucinogenic drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional details weren’t available Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
FILE
New online grocery service expands marketplace to serve Topeka families

Latest News

Porubsky's
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
FILE
Onaga High School named best in Twin Valley League according to recent report
Lisa Ann Guffey
Holton woman behind bars after deputies allegedly find meth
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws
Riley Co. Police Dept.
Colorado pair arrested after fentanyl pills seized in Manhattan