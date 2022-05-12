Wednesday’s Child - Hayden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we feature kids in foster care who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight we meet a young artist who pays attention to detail- and needs attention from a forever family. Lori Hutchinson spent the day at Mize Art Studio with 16-year-old Hayden, who discussed his interests and what kind of family he would like to live with.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.