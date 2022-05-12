Advertisement

Topeka Zoo reveals name, gender of third baby orangutan

The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.
The Topeka Zoo's Rudy the orangutan welcomes her third baby on May 7, 2022.(Topeka Zoo)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo officially announced the gender of Rudy’s third baby orangutan.

The zoo announced the birth of Rudy’s third baby Saturday, May 7, 2022, just one day before Mother’s Day. On Thursday, May 12, the zoo made a big announcement about the baby’s gender. It is a girl.

In celebration of the little one, the orangutan habitat was decorated in pink and a banner revealed the name of the baby.

“Her name is Udara and we are thrilled that she is here with us and thrilled that she is contributing to the future genetic diversity of this critically endangered species,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley.

Rudy, the 36-year-old Bornean orangutan, now has three babies Rayma, Bumi, and Udara. Rayma was Rudy’s first baby, born in 2005, and currently resides at the Phoenix Zoo. Bumi still lives in Topeka and was born back in 2013.

According to the zoo, Rudy was born at the Topeka Zoo on Nov. 23, 1985.

“Mom and baby are doing great. Rudy is about the most perfect orangutan mom I have ever known,” said Wiley. “She has done a phenomenal job not only raising orangutans but contributing to that genetic diversity to make sure that we have a safe genetic gene pool.”

Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy welcomes baby just before Mother’s Day

The Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy gave birth to her third infant on Saturday - just in time for Mother’s Day.

Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy welcomes baby just before Mother’s Day

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
FILE
New online grocery service expands marketplace to serve Topeka families

Latest News

FILE
ANTE UP: Sports betting coming to Kansas with Gov.’s signature on new bill
Kansas veterans on Honor Flight #90 are honored in the nation's capital.
Marshall helps honor Kansas veterans in nation’s capital
FILE - Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia to speak out against the...
AG calls on DOJ to punish protestors outside homes of Supreme Court Justices
FILE
6 new chickenpox cases recorded in Riley Co. after virus dormant for 2 years
RCPD
Colorado pair arrested after fentanyl pills seized in Manhattan