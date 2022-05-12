Topeka Zoo reveals name, gender of third baby orangutan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo officially announced the gender of Rudy’s third baby orangutan.

The zoo announced the birth of Rudy’s third baby Saturday, May 7, 2022, just one day before Mother’s Day. On Thursday, May 12, the zoo made a big announcement about the baby’s gender. It is a girl.

In celebration of the little one, the orangutan habitat was decorated in pink and a banner revealed the name of the baby.

“Her name is Udara and we are thrilled that she is here with us and thrilled that she is contributing to the future genetic diversity of this critically endangered species,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley.

Rudy, the 36-year-old Bornean orangutan, now has three babies Rayma, Bumi, and Udara. Rayma was Rudy’s first baby, born in 2005, and currently resides at the Phoenix Zoo. Bumi still lives in Topeka and was born back in 2013.

According to the zoo, Rudy was born at the Topeka Zoo on Nov. 23, 1985.

“Mom and baby are doing great. Rudy is about the most perfect orangutan mom I have ever known,” said Wiley. “She has done a phenomenal job not only raising orangutans but contributing to that genetic diversity to make sure that we have a safe genetic gene pool.”

Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy welcomes baby just before Mother’s Day The Topeka Zoo’s orangutan Rudy gave birth to her third infant on Saturday - just in time for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.