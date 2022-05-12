Thursday forecast: Hot today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through one more hot day before cooler temperatures move back in tomorrow although it will still remain above average for this time of year. We’re also going to be monitoring several storm chances in the next 8 days beginning tonight.

While there are several chances for storms the next 8 days, confidence is somewhat low on specific details beyond tonight so it’s important to keep checking back daily for updates. Higher chances for rain are tonight and Saturday night into at least early Sunday morning, beyond that confidence is low.

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 53 Record today is 93 from 1956 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms before midnight mainly in north-central KS, better chance of scattered showers/storms for the rest of northeast KS after midnight. Storms may be strong to severe with wind the primary hazard. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S/NE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: It’s all going to depend where the cold front stalls out with specific details on how quickly storms move out from overnight and where storms may redevelop late in the afternoon/evening hours. There is the potential after storms move out from overnight, we don’t have any redevelopment later in the day or Friday night if the front is far enough south. Most of the day will be dry regardless with highs in the 80s. Winds less than 10 mph so it’ll be a nice day to enjoy but a day to stay weather aware.

Will keep the chance of storms in the 8 day for Friday night and IF there are any storms that develop during this time it’ll likely be occurring before midnight.

Saturday will be dry with highs possibly warming back up in the mid-upper 80s but with low humidity so this will be the pick day to enjoy this weekend. Higher confidence of storms Saturday night vs Sunday however this is going to be a time-frame to keep checking back for updates on what to expect with not only the severe weather risk but the storm chances lingering in Sunday.

Next week remains mild in the 80s with storm chances mainly at night although confidence remains low on specific details with timing and how widespread the rain will be.

Taking Action:

One more hot day to get through, keep practicing your heat safety precautions (drink plenty of water, keep your pets in mind, stay cool).

Storms that could impact your outdoor plans are highest Saturday evening but should still be monitored on Friday evening and especially on Sunday. Tonight’s storms will mainly remain in north-central KS this evening with most areas getting the storms after midnight. NO particular time-frame has confidence high enough where outdoor plans should be cancelled at this point, it’s only at a level of thinking about a Plan B in case storms do affect your plans.

Mainly a wind risk but a hail risk exists as well with storms mainly after sunset (for most likely after midnight) (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms that may be left-over early in the morning. Conditional risk storms redevelop in the late afternoon/evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late Saturday afternoon/Saturday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.