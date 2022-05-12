Advertisement

TPD: Teen who fled police in stolen truck found hiding in SE Topeka garage

London Drew Pike
London Drew Pike(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after trying avoid arrest in a stolen vehicle and on foot in SE Topeka Wednesday night.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that London Drew Pike, 19, was arrested May 11, 2022.

TPD said officers attempted to stop a stolen 2003 Dodge truck in the 2300 block of SE Indiana when the driver, later identified as Pike, sped off.

Officers said they decided not to pursue a chase as the area was in a residential area and lots of children were playing near the street.

Later, officers said they found the truck ditched in the parking lot of a church in the 2800 block of SE Pennsylvania St.

After a search of the area, officers said they found Pike in the garage of a home at 2826 SE Maryland where he was arrested.

Pike was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude - Operating a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Reckless Driving.

Court records also indicate Pike was wanted for failure to appear on felony drug distribution charges with a bond of $15,000.

TPD reports no one was injured in the incident.

