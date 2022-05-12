Super Bowl rematch set: Chiefs to play at Bucs in primetime Week 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nothing like not waiting all day for a Thursday night schedule release.

The NFL Network announced that a Super Bowl LV rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would take place on October 2.

The much-anticipated game featuring Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady will take place in primetime on Sunday Night Football at 7:30 p.m. (CT)

The full 2022 NFL schedule release has been set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Following the NFL’s 2022 schedule release Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that single game tickets will be available Friday morning.

Jackson County taxpayers will have first dibs with a presale opportunity beginning at 8 a.m. It will be online-only and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate, the Chiefs stated.

Chiefs season ticket holders will have an exclusive online presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

One home game date has already been made public: the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15 at 7:20 p.m. It will be the first TNF broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.