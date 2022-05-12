Advertisement

SLI celebrates 50 years of helping disabled Kansans

SLI celebrates 50 years of helping people in the community.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization helping disabled Topekans celebrated 50 years of service.

SLI celebrated its big anniversary Wednesday night, in their first gathering since before the pandemic. SLI provides services to clients living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, including housing and medical assistance.

“I think the most important thing for us at SLI is that the community sees persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Karen Streeter, SLI’s VP of Development, said. “They have so much to contribute to our community, thus inclusion, it’s built into our mission, it’s important that we make those opportunities for everyone we serve.”

You can learn more about SLI, and find volunteer opportunities, on slitopeka.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

SLI celebrates 50 years of helping people in the community.
SLI celebrates anniversary
A 51-year-old Emporia man was arrested after a brief police chase through Lyon County on Monday...
Emporia man arrested after he leads deputies on chase through county
Gov. Laura Kelly took a trip to a Hy-Vee store to sign a bipartisan bill Wednesday phasing out...
Bill signed by governor to end 6.5% state tax on groceries in 2025
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later