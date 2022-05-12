SLI celebrates 50 years of helping disabled Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization helping disabled Topekans celebrated 50 years of service.

SLI celebrated its big anniversary Wednesday night, in their first gathering since before the pandemic. SLI provides services to clients living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, including housing and medical assistance.

“I think the most important thing for us at SLI is that the community sees persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Karen Streeter, SLI’s VP of Development, said. “They have so much to contribute to our community, thus inclusion, it’s built into our mission, it’s important that we make those opportunities for everyone we serve.”

You can learn more about SLI, and find volunteer opportunities, on slitopeka.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.