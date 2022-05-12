Shawnee County aquatic parks, swimming pools, and splash parks set to open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of summer drawing near, Shawnee County swimming pools and splash parks are getting ready to open.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation officials on Thursday announced the opening dates for the facilities.

Spray Parks are set to open Saturday, May 14, and both will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The locations are:

• The Dornwood Spray Park, 2500 S.E. Highland Ave.

• The Jackson Spray Park, S.E. 8th and Lake Street.

Admission to both spray parks is free.

Aquatic centers will be open starting on Saturday, May 28.

Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. daily, with admission $7 for adults; $6 for children ages 2 to 12; and free for children under age 2.

• The Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center, 4201 S.W. Reinisch Parkway, in Gage Park.

• The Midwest Health Aquatic Center, 2201 S.W. Urish Road.

• The Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center, 300 N.E. 43rd.

Community swimming pools also will open May 28 and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. daily

Admission at community pools in the city of Topeka is $2 for those 2 and older and free for children under age 2.

Locations include:

• The Garfield pool, 1600 N.E. Quincy.

• The Hillcrest pool, 1800 S.E. 21st.

• The Oakland pool, 801 N.E. Poplar.

• The Rossville Community Pool , 714 Main St. in Rossville, where admission is $3 for those 13 and older; $2 for children ages 2 to 12; and free for children under age 2.

