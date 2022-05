ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Rock Creek’s Sophia Haverkamp.

Haverkamp plays volleyball and softball for the Mustangs.

She is also in 4H Club and keeps a 3.5 GPA.

Up next, Haverkamp will attend Hastings College where she plans to major in ultrasound technology or teaching.

