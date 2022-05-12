RCPD officers to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with the Riley County Police Department will join agencies across the state for Kansas’ annual Click It or Ticket campaign later in May.

The Riley County Police Department says between May 22 and June 4, drivers can expect to see more officers in the county as they join 160 other law enforcement agencies to enforce the state’s seat belt and other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

RCPD said the campaign is meant to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries which happen when unbelted drivers and passengers are in traffic accidents.

During the campaign, RCPD said drivers will be met with extra officers and enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. it said both statutes require all occupants of a vehicle to be appropriately restrained.

RCPD noted that the Click It or Ticket camping is sponsored by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

