Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run

After 75 years in business, an iconic "Little Russia" grocery store, deli and tavern has closed its doors for good. WIBW Eric Ives reporting.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 75 years in business, Porubsky’s Deli and Tavern has closed its doors for good.

The iconic Northeast Topeka store has been a staple within the ‘Little Russia’ community since 1947.

A family member confirmed to 13 NEWS that Porubsky’s final day in business was April 30, 2022.

The store was well known for its horseradish pickles and chili, among other things.

Details of the closing were not immediately available. 13 NEWS will update as more information becomes available.

