Police responding to incident in central Topeka

Police block off stretch of the 1200 block of SW Washburn Ave. late Thur. morning.
Police block off stretch of the 1200 block of SW Washburn Ave. late Thur. morning.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were on the scene of a standoff late Thursday morning in central Topeka.

The incident began around 11a.m. when officers attempted to locate a wanted man at a residence at 1286 S.W. Lane.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz told 13 NEWS the nan was located in the residence but went upstairs and barricades himself in a room.

Police negotiators were on the scene to try to get the man to surrender peacefully.

Officers had the 1200 block of S.W. Lane blocked just south of S.W. Huntoon.

The police department’s Incident Command truck was on the scene.

A number of officers could be seen in the middle of the block.

Check wibw.com later for more details as it becomes available.

