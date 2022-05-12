Onaga High School named best in Twin Valley League according to recent report

ONAGA, Kan. (WIBW) - Onaga High School has been named the best school in the Twin Valley League according to a recent report.

Onaga USD 322 says Onaga High School has been ranked as one of the best high schools in U.S. News & World Report’s national and metro-area rankings.

With a national ranking in the top 40%, the District said the high school was named a U.S. News Best High School.

USD 322 noted that the 2022 edition of the rankings includes a numerical list of nearly all public high schools nationwide - nearly 18,000 of them. It said the report ranks high schools in each state and each census-designated metropolitan area that has three or more high schools, as well as Best STEM Schools rankings and comprehensive Best Charter and Best Magnet School rankings.

Also published, the District said high schools within each district with three or more high schools are ranked. It said the rankings are made up of three major data points - College Readiness Preparation, Testing Results, and Graduation Rate.

Using the data, USD 322 said Onaga High School ranked 32 out of 360 high schools in the state. It said that was a higher ranking than any other school in the Twin Valley League.

In the Manhattan metro area, the District said OHS ranked 3rd - just behind Rock Creek and Manhattan and ahead of Wamego, Junction City, Riley Co., St. Marys and Blue Valley.

To look at the complete list of rankings, click HERE.

