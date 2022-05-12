Advertisement

Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries in crash of K-10 highway

A motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a crash off...
A motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a crash off K-10 highway Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said.(MGN Graphics.)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a crash off K-10 highway Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday as a motorcycle that was headed west on K-10 was taking the exit ramp to northbound K-7 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2006 Yamaha sport bike was going too fast for conditions. The rider lost control of the bike and laid it over.

The rider, Robert E. Guisinger, 64, of Independence, Mo., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Guisinger was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A man was seriously injured early Wednesday after the truck he was driving caught fire on a...
Man seriously injured after truck catches fire on Wichita highway
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 43-year-old Topeka man was transported to a local hospital following a rear-end collision...
Man taken to hospital after rear-end crash on US-75 highway in Topeka
90s today, 80s Friday through the weekend for most areas
One more hot day, storms tonight