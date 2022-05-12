Motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries in crash of K-10 highway

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a crash off K-10 highway Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday as a motorcycle that was headed west on K-10 was taking the exit ramp to northbound K-7 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2006 Yamaha sport bike was going too fast for conditions. The rider lost control of the bike and laid it over.

The rider, Robert E. Guisinger, 64, of Independence, Mo., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Guisinger was wearing a helmet.

