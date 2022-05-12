Advertisement

More than 20 fireworks stands approved to sell in Shawnee Co.

(KSLA)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fireworks stands will open next month in Shawnee County.

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the applications for 23 fireworks stands Thursday morning at their meeting. They will be spread throughout the county with eight in District 1, six in District 2, and nine in District 3.

Those interested in opening a stand had to turn in an application to the county by the end of April.

Stands can sell fireworks in Shawnee County June 27th-July 5th.

The National Fireworks Association (NFA) told 13 NEWS fireworks stock levels are expected to be plentiful in most of the United States.

However, some items like smoke balls, sparklers, and roman candles may be a little harder to find. They also warn consumers that fireworks may be more expensive, too.

“As with everything else, consumers can expect a price increase this year, mainly due to fuel prices and freight congestion at the ports,” said NFA Vice President, Ed Vasel.

