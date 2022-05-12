MHK woman honored with National Caregiving Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has been recognized for providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities for 20 years.

LaToya Witcher, a residential supervisor for ResCare, was named the 2022 Direct Support Professional of the Year by the American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR).

ANCOR is a disability advocacy group, representing employers of more than 500,000 professionals.

LaToya works to help her clients live happy, healthy lives, assisting with everyday tasks which includes mealtime decisions, and personal hygiene.

Her positive presence with her client’s, ensuring they recognize they matter and deserve the services she provides them.

“I just treat them like they are somebody, they have feelings, they have heart, you know, so I just put that energy out here and so I get it back through the way they treat me.” ResCare Residential Supervisor, LaToya Witcher says.

Latoya was chosen from the thousands of Direct Support Professionals who were nominated for the award.

