Marshall helps honor Kansas veterans in nation’s capital

Kansas veterans on Honor Flight #90 are honored in the nation's capital.
Kansas veterans on Honor Flight #90 are honored in the nation's capital.(Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall helped honor Kansas veterans in the nation’s capital with Honor Flight #90 just ahead of Memorial Day.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he visited the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., with Kansas military veterans on Honor Flight #90. He said more than 250,000 veterans have visited D.C. through the Honor Flight Network since it was launched in 2005 - a milestone that was eclipsed earlier in May.

After the visit, Marshall said the tradition is an honor to veterans, especially with Memorial Day just around the corner.

“Believe it or not, 250,000 veterans have now visited the World War II Memorial through the Honor Flight Network. These trips are a great tradition that will live forever thanks to the outstanding efforts of Bob and Elizabeth Dole. With Memorial Day coming up very soon, it was an honor to be here with these veterans.”

Marshall said he was in the U.S. Army Reserve himself from 1984 to 1991 and rose to the rank of Captain. As a veteran, physician and policymaker he said he has actively worked to improve the lives of veterans.

In 2021, Marshall said legislation he backed was signed into law to enable the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program to hire veterans to train service dogs while also improving their mental health issues like PTSD.

For more information about Marshall’s efforts to help veterans, click HERE.

