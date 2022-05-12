3 injured in head-on collision in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents have been asked to avoid the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Seth Child Rd. after a head-on collision.

Just after 4 p.m., Riley County Police took to Facebook to ask residents to use alternate routes as emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision just east of the Seth Child Rd., Tuttle Creek Blvd. intersection.

13 NEWS is on the scene as a LifeStar helicopter arrives to transport one of the victims.

The driver of one of the vehicles was transported via helicopter, while their passenger and the other driver were taken away by ambulance.

Hwy 24 has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.