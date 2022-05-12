Advertisement

Manhattan man booked into Riley County Jail in 2020 kidnapping, battery case

2009 Booking photo from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections of Antonio L. Cooper.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was booked Wednesday into the Riley County Jail in connection with a kidnapping and battery case from 2020 after he was extradited from a federal penitentiary in Colorado, officials said Thursday morning.

Antonio Cooper, 45, was being held Thursday on $105,000 bond in the Riley County Jail in Manhattan in connection with the incident, which was reported around 4 p.m. Sept. 18, 2020, in the 500 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan.

In that incident, Riley County police spokesman Aaron Wintermote said, a 44-year-old woman reported Cooper forced her into a car and hit and threatened her with a gun.

Cooper was arrested Wednesday on a Riley County warrant after he was extradited to Manhattan from the United States Penitentiary Facility in Florence, Colo.

Cooper then was booked into the Riley County Jail in connection with aggravated kidnapping; aggravated battery; criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; and two counts each of criminal threat and aggravated assault, authorities said.

