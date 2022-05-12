Man taken to hospital after rear-end crash on US-75 highway in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital following a rear-end collision Wednesday evening on US-75 highway in Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday on southbound US-75, just north of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision when a 2020 Freightliner semitrailer rear-ended a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that had slowed down for traffic.

The driver of the Malibu, Robert L. Johnson, 43, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. The patrol said Johnson, who was alone in his car, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Logan J. Klobnak, 29, of Mayetta, was reported uninjured in the collision. The patrol said Klobnak, who also was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

