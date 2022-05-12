Man seriously injured after truck catches fire on Wichita highway

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured early Wednesday after the truck he was driving caught fire on a Wichita highway, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 135 just north of S. Hydraulic Street in Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1996 Dodge pickup truck was southbound on I-135 when the bed of the truck caught fire and started to engulf the cab of the vehicle.

The driver pulled onto the shoulder and the vehicle came to rest in a fence, the patrol said.

The driver, identified as Wyatt J. Anderson, 26, of Valley Center, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with serious injuries.

The patrol said Anderson, who was alone in the truck, was wearing his seat belt.

