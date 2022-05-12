Advertisement

Lyon County man missing for 2 years found safe Wednesday in Fredonia

A Lyon County man reported missing more than two years ago was found Wednesday in Fredonia,...
A Lyon County man reported missing more than two years ago was found Wednesday in Fredonia, according to KVOE Radio.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDONIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyon County man who was reported missing more than two years ago has been found safe in Fredonia.

KVOE Radio reports that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation had listed Randy Hacker, 62, as missing in early April 2020.

According to KVOE, Lyon County sheriff’s officials said Emporia police recently received a tip about Hacker’s whereabouts in Wilson County,

KVOE said Hacker was found early Wednesday afternoon at a state facility in Fredonia.

Additional details about Hacker’s disappearance and discovery on Wednesday weren’t immediately available.

KVOE reports that another Lyon County man remains on the KBI’s list of missing adults.

Jordan Lewis, 40, was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2001. Lewis is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts may call the KBI at 785-296-4017 or 800-KS-CRIME. Tips also can be submitted through www.kbi.ks.gov/missingpersons.

