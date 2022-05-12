Advertisement

Kansas ranked as one of states with worst surgeons

FILE
FILE(PRNewswire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as one of the states with some of the worst surgeons in the nation.

With health care on the forefront of most Americans’ minds, NiceRX says it released its recent report about states with the best and worst surgeons, and Kansas is among the states with the worst.

To find which surgeons were better than others, NiceRX said it analyzed reviews of surgeons from across the country and took a look at Google search volumes.

NiceRX said Kansas surgeons scored an average rating of 4.38 out of 5, which is among the lowest in the nation. The state ranked 43rd in the nation for surgeons.

The study found states with the worst surgeons include:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Alaska
  3. New Mexico
  4. Delaware
  5. Wisconson
  6. Nebraska
  7. South Carolina
  8. Kansas
  9. Maine
  10. Mississippi

The study found the states with the best surgeons include:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Nevada
  3. North Carolina
  4. Texas
  5. Utah
  6. Idaho
  7. Oregon
  8. Maryland
  9. California
  10. Arizona

NiceRX said the study also found the country’s most popular cosmetic procedures which include laser hair removal, botox, liposuction, tummy tucks, lip fillers, tattoo removal, chemical peel, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty and buccal fat removal.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern closed for business April 30, 2022.
Porubsky’s closes doors after 75-year run
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital

Latest News

FILE
RCPD officers to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign
Governor Laura Kelly proclaims May as Kansas Beef Month on May 12, 2022.
Beef Month honored in Kansas as state helps leads nation in beef exports
FILE
ANTE UP: Sports betting coming to Kansas with Gov.’s signature on new bill
Kansas veterans on Honor Flight #90 are honored in the nation's capital.
Marshall helps honor Kansas veterans in nation’s capital