Kansas ranked as one of states with worst surgeons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as one of the states with some of the worst surgeons in the nation.

With health care on the forefront of most Americans’ minds, NiceRX says it released its recent report about states with the best and worst surgeons, and Kansas is among the states with the worst.

To find which surgeons were better than others, NiceRX said it analyzed reviews of surgeons from across the country and took a look at Google search volumes.

NiceRX said Kansas surgeons scored an average rating of 4.38 out of 5, which is among the lowest in the nation. The state ranked 43rd in the nation for surgeons.

The study found states with the worst surgeons include:

North Dakota Alaska New Mexico Delaware Wisconson Nebraska South Carolina Kansas Maine Mississippi

The study found the states with the best surgeons include:

Hawaii Nevada North Carolina Texas Utah Idaho Oregon Maryland California Arizona

NiceRX said the study also found the country’s most popular cosmetic procedures which include laser hair removal, botox, liposuction, tummy tucks, lip fillers, tattoo removal, chemical peel, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty and buccal fat removal.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

