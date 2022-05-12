Kansas nurses head from the frontlines to the Kansas Statehouse to rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“If the public wants nurses to take care of them, then legislature needs to listen to us,” said Alaina Roberts, RN.

Nurses around the country are marching for better rights.

“We are standing for safe staffing, no violence in the workplace and changing the culture in discrimination and biases and fair and realistic pay,” she said.

Roberts says lawmakers were handed a slate of bills that impacted nurses back in February, but nurses never had a chance to weigh in.

She says the legislature isn’t passing bills that protect nurses.

“There has been a few bills in the past about the violence in workplace, trying to make it a felony to assault a nurse and it wasn’t passed and I just don’t understand why.”

She says nurses want to be included in the discussion since they are risking their lives to save others.

“We realized that these bills were being passed or denied without a nurses voice in them so we are just trying to bring awareness to these issues, to ask legislation to ask us what we think,” Roberts explained.

