Holton woman behind bars after deputies allegedly find meth

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton woman is behind bars after deputies allegedly found drugs in her possession during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, deputies stopped a 1999 Chrysler Sebring for a traffic violation near the area of 4th and Vermont St. in Holton.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, Lisa Ann Guffey, 57, of Holton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

