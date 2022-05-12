Advertisement

Holton woman behind bars after deputies allegedly find meth

Lisa Ann Guffey
Lisa Ann Guffey(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton woman is behind bars after deputies allegedly found drugs in her possession during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, deputies stopped a 1999 Chrysler Sebring for a traffic violation near the area of 4th and Vermont St. in Holton.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, Lisa Ann Guffey, 57, of Holton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Earl Lawver
Topeka Police arrest man for public nudity
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Warrant issued for Overland Park woman, accused of poisoning pneumonia patient at Chillicothe hospital
FILE - Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Shawnee Co. jury convicts man of violent sexual assault nearly 20 years later
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
FILE
New online grocery service expands marketplace to serve Topeka families

Latest News

FILE
Onaga High School named best in Twin Valley League according to recent report
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws
Riley Co. Police Dept.
Colorado pair arrested after fentanyl pills seized in Manhattan
(File)
Shawnee County aquatic parks, swimming pools, and splash parks set to open